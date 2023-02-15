Norman Girouard

Norman E. Girouard

Norman E. Girouard of Dummer, N.H., passed away at home on Feb. 4, 2023.

He was an outdoor enthusiast who loved to hunt and fish. As a jack of all trades, one could easily find him building something or figuring out the best way to solve a problem. He loved his family and was very proud of his life’s accomplishments.

