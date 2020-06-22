Obituary: Navy Chief Stephen Hayes

Navy Chief Stephen Hayes, formerly of Shelburne, N.H., died in Lindsay, Okla., June 17, 2020.
A Vietnam veteran, he also served aboard submarines, and was a Navy recruiter until his retirement in 1983.
He was born in Shelburne, N.H., on Oct. 20, 1942, to Raymond and Catherine (Murphy) Hayes.
He graduated from Gorham High School and then joined the Navy in 1961.
Upon retirement in 1983, he graduated college with honors and earned his bachelor of arts whereupon he taught history and physical education.
He was also the beloved golf teacher at Lindsay High.
Aside from his family, he loved golf. He was the golf course superintendent in Tishomingo, Okla., for many years.
He was a member of the American Legion in Lindsay and the Elks Lodge for 27 years. He was a proud veteran.
Stephen was a brave and loyal sailor as well as a patient, kind and loving father.
He married the love of his life, Mary L. (Baber) Hayes, and she gave him three beautiful daughters whom he adored.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tawnya Brogan and her husband Andy of Lindsay, Okla.; Terza Engle and her husband Brian of Celina, Ohi;, and Tia Biggs and her husband Karl of Madill, Okla.; one granddaughter, Bethany Payne; four grandsons, Brison Campbell and his wife Samantha; Andy Brogan and his wife Faye; Stephen Campbell; Jeffrey Brogan and his wife Kiersten; BreeAnna Whitworth and her husband Calvin; three great granddaughters; two great-grandsons; six sisters; one brother; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a multitude of nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews; and six-great-grand nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, four brothers and two sisters, his parents and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at the Calvary Church in Lindsay, Okla., July 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Dennis Yates.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation in his name to the Diabetes Foundation or The Shriners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.