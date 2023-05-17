Nancy Ann Penney, 84, died peacefully in hospice on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving children. While “Nan”, as she was affectionately known to her family, had been in assisted living for a year, she was taken unexpectedly by complications associated with a fall.

She was born in Quincy, Mass. on March 1, 1939, as the youngest of six daughters of Clara and Charles Arsenault. She attended Archbishop Williams High School in Quincy and then attended Plymouth Teacher’s College (now Plymouth University) where she achieved her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.