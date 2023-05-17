Nancy Ann Penney, 84, died peacefully in hospice on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving children. While “Nan”, as she was affectionately known to her family, had been in assisted living for a year, she was taken unexpectedly by complications associated with a fall.
She was born in Quincy, Mass. on March 1, 1939, as the youngest of six daughters of Clara and Charles Arsenault. She attended Archbishop Williams High School in Quincy and then attended Plymouth Teacher’s College (now Plymouth University) where she achieved her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
While at college she met James Penney who would become her husband of 47 years. They raised their family in Kingston then moved to a family farm in Randolph. where she briefly worked for the College for Lifelong Learning. For a few years she ran a small retail shop in one of the outbuildings on the farm property called “The Carriage House” and liked to showcase local talent. She also served as a volunteer and trustee for the Randolph Library. Nan and Jim retired, made cherished friends, and led a full life. Nan was predeceased by Jim in 2008.
Nan was a dedicated homemaker, wonderful baker, accomplished artist, skilled pianist, natural gardener, devoted journalist, avid reader, proud mother and grandmother, and friend to many.
She is survived by her four children, Carol Penney Ahlijanian of Madison, Conn. (and granddaughters Ella and Abby Ahlijanian and son-in-law Michael Ahlijanian); Paul Penney of Bath, N.H. (and daughter-in-law Cate Bishop); Mary Penney Magnusson of Kingston (and granddaughter Hannah Magnusson, grandson Jedediah Magnusson, and son-in-law Alan Magnusson), and Michael Penney of New Boston, (granddaughters Kay and Claire Penney, grandson Jackson Penney, and former daughter-in-law Linda Adams Penney and former daughter-in-law Dianne Ruffo Penney).
At Nan’s request a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the family farm in Randolph on July 8. For inquiries regarding this event please emailbrdacres@gmail.com.
Donations in Nancy Penney’s honor can be made to the Randolph Library.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go tocsnh.com.
