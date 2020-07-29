Obituary: Muriel J. Roy

Muriel J. Roy died on July 24, 2020. In 1932, Conrad and Maria Bergeron welcomed their second daughter, Muriel J. Bergeron into their home and hearts.
After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Berlin, Muriel started her career as a floor associate at JC Penney on Main Street. During that time, she met the love of her life Norman Roy whom she shared 65 wonderful years with.
Muriel was not only a beloved spouse but also a mother and business woman. Her family included Michael and his son Andre, John and his son Travis, Donna and her spouse Bonnie, Darlene and her son Christopher and Shawn and his spouse Donna.
Muriel co-owned and managed several of Berlin's well-known family restaurants, Norm’s Drive In, then Le Rendezvous Du Roi, overseeing the bookkeeping and managing hundreds of employees with "tuna burgers" being a menu favorite. Following the restaurant, Muriel and Norm’s business adventures lead them to owning Roy’s Furniture Shop for over 15 years. For retirement, they traveled to and lived in Zephyrhills, Fla., where they embraced spending time with each other, swimming, participating in park activities, attending church, and dining out. Throughout her life, Muriel was best known as a dedicated and loving spouse to Norman. We were blessed to have her with us for over 87 years. Donations in her memory can be made to your local hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.
