Obituary: Mona L. Pepin

Mona L. Pepin, 62, of Auburn, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1959, in Berlin, N.H., a daughter of Florence (Hamel) Shorty and the late Wilfred Gallant.
Mona was very proud of her master’s degree from Southern N.H. University. She was working as a software engineer for BAE Systems, where she will be remembered as a hard worker.
Mona was also a fighter, having beat breast cancer. She had many passions in life. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle to the utmost. She was adventurous and loved pranks, entertaining family and friends, and spending time at Lake Umbagog. She was immensely creative and was recently working on a stained-glass piece. Most of all, Mona loved being a mother and grandmother and especially enjoyed apple picking with family.
She is survived by her three children, Nicole (Pepin) Burrows and her husband Connor, Tyler Pepin and his fiancé Timothy Ragan, and Bryce Pepin; two grandchildren, Raelynn and Wyatt Burrows; her mother Florence Shorty and her husband Donald; two brothers, Steven Gallant and his longtime girlfriend Laurie Gagne, and Nelson Gallant; four nieces, Melissa Eames, Kimberly Redden, Sarah Gallant, and Laura Bruno; two nephews, Joshua Gallant and John Desilets; and the father of her children, Michael Pepin.
She was predeceased by one brother Donald Gallant.
Calling hours will be held on Friday Sept. 24, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, NH. A calling hour will also be held on Saturday Sept. 25, from 10-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to benefit breast cancer treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116. To send a condolence or for more information, go to peabodyfuneralhome.com.
