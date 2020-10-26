Obituary: Mike Micucci

Mike Micucci, aged 66, passed away at home surrounded by his beloved family and with a full head of hair and all of his own teeth.
Many people fight a courageous battle against cancer, but Mike Micucci willingly chose to accept the inevitable and let the disease take him on its schedule. Without a treatment offering a life extension of any meaning and serving only to diminish the quality of his life, the end came quickly. He was clear eyed and of clear of mind when his time came.
Quality of life was important to Mike and his was elevated by moving across the landscape on skis, by bicycle, trail running, hiking or paddling, though nothing compared to the joy he experienced when with his family. Cheering his children's success and lifting them up when they were down was his mission.
His many years running Moriah Sports in Gorham allowed him to travel the world and left him with many friends and few regrets except for one unfulfilled dream — to be with his children through the next episodes in their lives: graduations, college, careers and possibly families of their own. To help when needed, get out of the way when not.
Mike was predeceased by his mother and leaves his dad, “older” sister, his two children and loving wife. Donations may be made in his memory to the Randolph Mountain Club, Coos Cycling Club or the charity of your choice.
Note: This obituary was written by Mike himself. Once he had written it he commented to a friend: "I think everyone should write their own, it makes you think about what's important."
Mike`s services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham. To share a memory of Mike, or offer your condolences, please visit Mike's Tribute Wall at bryantfuneralhome.net.
