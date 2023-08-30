Obituary: Mickey S. Monthony

Mickey Scott Monthony, beloved husband, father, and proud grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after a brief battle with Lymphoma. He was 67 years old. Born on May 18, 1956, Mickey was the son of the late Clayton and Shirley Monthony. He grew up with his siblings, Joe Monthony, Laurie Sidebottom, Rob Monthony, Sandy Gagliardi, and Andy Monthony.
Mickey's thirst for knowledge led him to pursue a higher education, earning his Master of Social Work at the University of Buffalo. He cherished this achievement and carried his love for helping others throughout his life. In addition to his devout Christianity, Mickey had many passions that brought him happiness and peace. He loved immersing himself in nature, whether it be through hunting, fishing, or taking tranquil walks along nature trails. An avid reader, he could often be found engrossed in multiple books and magazines, seeking knowledge and inspiration. Music held a special place in his heart, and he found solace in playing the guitar and singing. His favorite artists were “Grateful Dead” and Neil Young. Sports were another great love of his life, especially football and baseball. He cheered wholeheartedly for his beloved Buffalo Bills, “Let’s Go Buffalo!” and Florida Gators, “Go Gators!”, though he had also developed a fondness for the Red Sox, thanks to Diana. He had a distinguished sense of humor with an infectious laugh that brought joy to his family and all who were around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.