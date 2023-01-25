Michael R. Villeneuve, 61, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, following a brief period of illness.
He was born on April 20, 1961, the first son of the late Roland “DeDe” and May (Lafleur) Villeneuve, and was a lifelong resident.
Michael was a graduate of the Berlin High School Class of 1979 and continued his education at Plymouth State College, earning a bachelor’s degree in forestry management in 1985.
Mike loved working outdoors alongside nature, finding employment through the Appalachian Mountain Club maintaining their many trail systems, as a groundskeeper at South Pond State Park, and finally for the city of Berlin for over 30 years.
In addition to his eagerness to conclude an honest day’s work, he loved to play sports and enjoyed many games of hockey, softball, tennis and broomball, as well as playing board games with friends and family. Mike loved to read and always challenged his accumulation of knowledge by completing a variety of puzzle books.
The family includes his sons, Matthew Villeneuve of Lyndonville, Vt., and Craig Villeneuve and wife Alicia of Berlin; daughter Deanna of Berlin; siblings David Villeneuve and wife Christine of Bedford, N.H., and Timothy Villeneuve and wife Sandra of Berlin; and step-mother Carol Villeneuve of Berlin. Mike was adored by his four nephews, Brandon, Nicholas, Cody and Nolan Villeneuve, and will also be missed by many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Prayers will be held in the funeral home at the close of the visitation. A family committal service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Mike’s memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741, or may plant a tree in his memory.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
