Obituary: Michael P. Lemieux

Michael P. Lemieux, Jr., 42, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Aug. 30, 1979. He was the son of Michael P. Lemieux, Sr., and Robin E. (Rosenberg) Fortier and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Gorham area.
He graduated from Berlin High School in 1998 and had been employed as a butcher at the Berlin IGA for 22 years. Michael liked hunting and fishing. He loved being a butcher and loved spending time with his dog.
The family includes his children Kassidy Lemieux of Lebanon, N.H. and Travis Lemieux of Berlin, N.H.; his parents Robin E. Fortier and husband Bob of Berlin, N.H., and Michael P. Lemieux, Sr. and wife Kathy of Berlin, N.H.; his grandson Lincoln Lemieux of Berlin, N.H.; his stepdaughter Ariel Bennett of Pa.; his brother Matthew E. Lemieux and wife Anna of Ga.; his maternal grandfather David Rosenberg of Berlin, N.H.; his stepsisters Angela Belanger and Nicole Fortier; his nephews Jacob, Andrew, Thomas and Philip; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Jean Rosenberg and his paternal grandparents Paul and Rita Lemieux.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. Words of Remembrance will follow at 4 p.m. View the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.