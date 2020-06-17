Mike On: (born on) April 12, 1937, Michael Murray, 83, Former FAA Designated Pilot Examiner, Corporate Pilot, and Retired USAF passed away after a long illness with cancer at his home in San Diego, Calif. Mike was born in Berlin, N.H. as Malcolm JW Murray to Livain Joseph Murray, Caraquet, NB Canada and Doris Cecile (Roberge) Murray of Berlin, N.H. As a young boy he grew up on Elm Street in Berlin and attended Academy St. Regis. As a teen he attended Notre Dame High School until 17 years when he enlisted in the Air Force with his mother’s permission.
Mike Murray’s greatest joy in life was aviation. He learned to fly at age 14 in a farmer’s field. Bouncing solo into Whitefield airport for his first experience on a paved runway, Mike met an employee of the CAA and discovered one needed a license to fly. Mike relished his 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, the last 15 years happily stationed at McClellan AFB, Sacramento, Calif. in the EC121 Warning Star “Connie” with the 552nd AEWC. Ten difficult years were spent lying reconnaissance and performing electronic surveillance in Vietnam with College Eye task force. Mike flew Warning and Control routes along the eastern U.S. seaboard, Iceland, and Norway during the Cold War. He provided Space operations support and bomb testing support in the South Pacific.
After retirement from the USAF, Mike Murray sold Grumman aircraft and provided instruction as the Chief Flight Instructor of PS Aviation in Lincoln, Calif. One afternoon Mike was flying with a student out to the training area when he overhead a brand new Cessna 210 having a gear problem. When the lesson was done and he returned to the airport, the 210 still had not gotten the landing gear extended. Mike keyed the mike and asked “Are you pumping it down, or are you___?” After he finished wrapping up the lesson with the student he received a phone call from the competing flight school. Mike, I just want to thank you for saving my airplane. “How’d you know it was me?” No one else would say that on the radio.
Mike was particularly proud of his newly minted private pilot who picked up and flew a training aircraft across the country from the Grumman factory before he even had a driver’s license. Bill’s mother stipulated he could go with one rule: He had to eat a vegetable every night. On each nightly call Mike asked what the vegetable was.
Mike Murray moved to San Diego in 1977 to work with Bill Gordon, then Western Sun Aviation. His good friend, Neville McKay got a contract to deliver 28 new Trinidad TB-20 training aircraft to China. The planes were shipped by container to Hong Kong with final assembly, wing mating and engine checks performed by Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company and supervised by Far East Aviation. Mike did the flight checks in Hong Kong. The Chinese government granted unrestricted visas because of the type of flying involved. If the planes needed to divert or make an unscheduled landing they could be anywhere in China, unescorted. On the first leg of the flight they stopped in Guangzhou and picked up a Chinese Pilot and a Chinese Interpreter. The group was ready to fly on to Guanghan. On the first trip 12 aircraft were delivered. The rest were delivered in March, April and May 1989. On the 2nd trip they were joined by a female pilot. Neville and Mike were concerned the Chinese wouldn’t respect a female. So they hatched a plan to give her an extra bar on her epaulets (5 bars) and explain it was because she was a Lear Jet Captain. After the TB-20 contract was complete, Mike brought back a Yak 18 from China which he enjoyed taking to air shows.
Mike Murray flew as a corporate pilot for Max Hadad. Gerry Monkhouse hired him to fly his Navajo and Cessna 340. And in the numerous years he worked for his friend, Joe Augustine of Road Builders flew Cessna 340s, a Cessna 421 and his favorite (other than the Connie) a Piper Cheyenne II.
One part of his flying career that brought him the most joy was working as a FAA Designated Pilot Examiner. In 1998 Mike became the Assistant Chief Pilot at Scandinavian Flight Academy where he made friends too numerous to mention here. At the end of his career he worked at Gibbs Flying Service providing instruction with Plus One Flyers. He could be found at the table of knowledge happily eating a donut from Christy’s, drinking copious amounts of coffee while doing his best to keep all of us safely flying. By his final retirement by the age of 79, he had flown over 40,000 hours.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cecile Elizabeth Davidson Murray of San Diego Calif., his daughter Lynn Martin (Paul) Athol Mass.; his granddaughters, Kelly Salamone (Justin) Baldwinville Mass., Kim Liddell (Mike) Lancaster Mass.; his three adorable great granddaughters: Arya, Greta and Alana; his son, Steven Murray, Burlington Vt.; his daughter Tracy Murray, Sacramento Calif.; his brother George Murray, Colebrook N.H.; his sisters, Helen Cote, Berlin N.H., Cecile “Sam” Cordwell, Myrtle Beach S.C., and Jeanette “Jan” Gaddy, Anniston Ala.; his brother and sisters-in-law, Carl P. Frey (Joy) Laramie Wyo., David Davidson (Sue) San Clemente Calif., Louise Davidson, Silex Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his youngest sister Pauline Harold, his nephews Richard and Donald Cote and his brothers-in-law, Rosaire Cote, Tom and Gary Davidson, David Cordwell and Roland Gaddy. A Commitment Ceremony will be planned at Miramar National Cemetery and a post pandemic Celebration of Life will follow. Mike Off: (died on) June 9, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.