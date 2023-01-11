Michael Howard Mike, Gorham’s No. 1 fan, watched his last game on Jan. 6,2023.
Mike was born on April 10, 1957, to Beverly (Rowe) and Freeman Howard Sr.
Mike’s love for sports began at an early age while watching the Bruins with his mom. Mike enjoyed all sports. His team favorites were the Bruins, Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and WWF’s Hulk Hogan.
When Mike wasn’t waiting for the mail, he could be found cheering on the Gorham Huskies. Mike was loved by the fans and sometimes feared by the referees and umpires.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, Bev and Freeman; and his two sisters, Jean Roy and Judy Theberge.
Mike is survived by his sister, Arlene O’Hara, and his brother, Freeman Howard Jr.
Mike will be missed by his family, especially the ones he practiced his wrestling moves on, and the many friends that he had in Gorham, N.H. Go Huskies!
There will be no services. Interment will be in the Lary Cemetery in Gorham.
The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's Replica Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.