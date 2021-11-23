Michael Lavertue of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, in Lebanon, N.H. He was 63.
Mike was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 30, 1957, the youngest son of Maurice and Nancy (Forbush) Lavertue.
He graduated from Berlin High school in 1976 and worked at Kittery Trading Post, Wildcat Mountain, Pike Industries, N.H. DOT and as a self-employed handyman.
He was passionate about maintaining the family photos and history and enjoyed photography and painting.
He is survived by his daughter Becky Davis of Strafford, N.H.; a granddaughter Autumn Davis of Strafford; and siblings, Gene Lavertue and wife, Sally, of Stewart, Fla.; Olivine Knowles of Berlin, N.H.; Daniel Lavertue and wife, Kristy, of Stoneham, Maine; and David Littlehale and wife, Sharon, of Gilmanton, N.H. He also leaves behind his aunt Shirley Forbush of Dover, N.H., and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Maurice Lavertue Jr., Armand Lavertue, James Cameron and William Cameron.
At his request, there will be no service. A family gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Berlin Historical Society or the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., in his name.
