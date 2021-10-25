Michael J. Jewell died Aug. 31, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19, on his way from Key Largo, Fla. to Concord, N.H.
He had recently celebrated his 61st birthday. He resided in Loudon for over 30 years and most recently Concord.
Mike graduated from Pembroke Academy and NHTI. He worked in the medical field and retired from the N.H. State Hospital after 30 years. He enjoyed volunteering his time at various charities.
Mike enjoyed spending summers on Lake Winnipesaukee and winters in the Florida Keys. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Berlin, American Legion Post 333 in Key Largo, a member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW.
He leaved behind his three children, Stephen Jewell of Laconia, Pamela Jewell and her husband Tyler Workman of Loudon, and Phillip Jewell of Loudon; his grandsons, Rex Tyler and Bron Bellrose Workman; he is also survived by his mother, Anita Jewell of Pembroke; a sister Deborah Hanson of Deerfield; a brother Douglas Jewell of Concord; his uncle, Robert Jewell and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard Jewell Jr; two sisters, Theresa Raymond, and Barbara Jean Jewell.
Due to COVID, visiting hours will not be held. Burial will be in the Blossom Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Waters Funeral Home in Concord, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.