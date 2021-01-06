Obituary: Michael A. Corrigan

Michael A. Corrigan, 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Mike was born April 4, 1948 in Berlin. In his youth, Mike attended and graduated from Berlin High School while also working as a lumberjack in Sugar Hill, N.H.
He was a Marine Corps E-4 corporal during the Vietnam War where he earned two Purple Hearts as well as medals for service, courage and national defense. He had been employed for over 44 years as a first-class pipefitter for the James River Corp before retiring.
He was the son of Donald and Margaret Corrigan of Gorham, N.H., and is pre-deceased by his father and brothers Rick and Donny.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Louise Corrigan, three children Mike Corrigan, Kelly Corrigan Richards, and Dan Corrigan as well as his daughter-in-law Wendy Corrigan and son-in-law Kaelan Richards.
He loved spending time with and playing baseball, hockey and especially golf with his seven grandchildren, Siena, Elsa, Mike, Nolan, Joel, Audrey, and Noah. He’d often say that all the great laughs and good times that he’s had with his grandchildren have been some of the many highlights of his life.
Mike is also survived by extended family and friends throughout the North Country of New Hampshire.
Those that knew him best loved his sense of humor, his love for his family and friends, and his way of being the life of the party. He had a deep faith and love for God, and an adventurous streak that made him so fun to be around.
He was a hard worker and believed in “getting it done right the first time.” He loved celebrating over prime-rib or “Thanksgiving turkey,” and always had a funny story to tell even right up to the last moments of his life. He will be missed.
Funeral services and a celebration of Mike’s life will be held at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, at 219 Willow St. in Berlin, on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m., with a military salute and honors. A period of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.