Meagan Ann Glover, 37, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at her home on March 6, 2023 after a long health battle.
She was born in Berlin on Sept. 12, 1985, the daughter of Dana Glover and Julie (Holt) Glover and resided in the area all of her life.
First of all, she loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with her son and spending time with family and friends and camping with family in Perry, Maine.
Members of the family include her son Owen McDowell; her dad Dana Glover and his wife Tina; her mom Julie Glover; fiance Ryan Landry; sister Sadie Bilodeau and husband Adam and their son Easton; brother Tim Glover; stepbrothers Justin Grande and wife Mallory and their son Emmett and Hunter Burlock and his son Dawson; grandparents Danny and Carol Glover and Dianne and Ronnie Smith; great-grandmother Lorna Stiles; aunts and uncles: D’Ann and Jesse York, Douglas and Diane Glover, Steve and Melinda Enman, Chris and Heidi Holt; many cousins, great aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her grandpa, Raymond Holt, and great-grammie, Jennie Donaldson.
The family will welcome family and friends at a memorial service at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Eagles Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Julie Glover for a college fund to be established for Meagan’s son, Owen. Arrangements are in the care of Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
