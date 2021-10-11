Obituary: Maurice Pigeon

Maurice Pigeon, 92, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Oct. 6, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin on May 29, 1929, the son of Eugene and Marie Anna (Crete) Pigeon and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed as a pipe fitter for Brown Company and was a member of St. Joseph Church, now Good Shepherd Parish. Maurice was an avid fisherman and an exceptional gardener.
Family includes his wife Jeanne M. (Poirier) Pigeon of Berlin; daughter Diane A. Vinyard of Berlin, and son Claude Pigeon of Berlin; grandchildren Crystal M. Martin, Moriah Fortin, Andrea Morrow, Justin Pigeon and Daniel Pigeon and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son George Pigeon and all of his siblings, Marcel Pigeon, Adrian Pigeon, his twin brother Roger Pigeon, Maryann Bagley and Violet Lamontagne.
Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
