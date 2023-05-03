Maurice “Moe” E. Doherty, 49, of Gorham, passed away peacefully and pain-free on Friday, April 28, 2023, his body and mind are finally at rest. Moe was married to high school sweetheart, Dianne Yorkell for 26 years. He did everything to provide an amazing life for her and their two sons Trevor and Connor.
He was part of the Berlin City Auto Group family for nearly 30 years as an ASE Master Chrysler Technician and shop foreman. He was a private humble man and received many awards and achievements in the automotive field throughout his career there. His focus was always on his children, family, and the needs of others. To all of them, he was “Superman” and his cancer was Kryptonite. His work ethic, morals, and selflessness will be in the memories of all he has touched.
He spent his childhood riding motorcycles, snow machines and having adventures with his friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandfather Leo. His love of fishing has led him to be the Captain of the Reel Memories in which he introduced many to his love of fishing. He steered his family through many storms on and off his boat. He was fearless, fun, and an amazing friend to many.
He will be missed by his wife Dianne, two sons Trevor and Connor, and the “Best Dog in the World” Penny. His mother JoAnne Doherty and his siblings Sandra and Jerry Landers and Christine and Paul Guerin. He will be lovingly remembered by his family by marriage Bill and Gail Yorkell, Margaret and Brian Perreault, and James and Tracy Yorkell. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews that will hold on to his memories. He will also be greatly missed by his Berlin City Auto Group Family. He was predeceased by his father Edouard Doherty.
Services and burial will be a private family event and he will be placed at the Evans Cemetery in Gorham near the river as any fisherman would like.
Over the years Moe has come to the rescue of many humans and two special dogs. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Conway Area Humane Society by following this link to his memorial page Conwayhumane.org/Moe.
Dianne and his Berlin City family invite all who were touched by Moe’s life and would like to share memories, tell fish tales, and give him a hero sendoff to stop by the Bellevue Barn on Saturday, May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m., snacks, beverages and a cash bar will be provided. This is an open house to honor Moe.
The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
