Maurice "Moe" Doherty

Maurice “Moe” E. Doherty, 49, of Gorham, passed away peacefully and pain-free on Friday, April 28, 2023, his body and mind are finally at rest. Moe was married to high school sweetheart, Dianne Yorkell for 26 years. He did everything to provide an amazing life for her and their two sons Trevor and Connor.

He was part of the Berlin City Auto Group family for nearly 30 years as an ASE Master Chrysler Technician and shop foreman. He was a private humble man and received many awards and achievements in the automotive field throughout his career there. His focus was always on his children, family, and the needs of others. To all of them, he was “Superman” and his cancer was Kryptonite. His work ethic, morals, and selflessness will be in the memories of all he has touched. 

