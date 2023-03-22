Mary Agnes Brault

It is with a heavy heart that we have to let you know today that we lost an angel. Mary Agnes Brault died on March 9, 2023, in Diamondhead, Miss., after a period of failing health.

She had resided in Belle Chasse, La., prior to moving to Diamondhead to be with her son Michel and his wife Sherry.

