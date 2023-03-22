It is with a heavy heart that we have to let you know today that we lost an angel. Mary Agnes Brault died on March 9, 2023, in Diamondhead, Miss., after a period of failing health.
She had resided in Belle Chasse, La., prior to moving to Diamondhead to be with her son Michel and his wife Sherry.
She’s with her husband, sisters and nephew now. Mom is at peace.
Mary was born in Gorham, N.H., on Sept. 12, 1926, the daughter of Alex and Mary (Frazier) Dube, and had lived in Gorham for most of her life.
She was a member and officer of the Fur, Feather and Fin Club, played a significant role in the NRA gun course, bowled until she was 89, volunteered at Meals on Wheels, and made baby hats and booties for newborns at the hospital.
She was active in the senior center, loved to play bingo and dig into her ancestry. She walked for cancer. Many hours were spent on crafting, be it woodworking, painting, knitting or crocheting. One of her greatest pleasures was listening to her family play guitar.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard Brault and wife Anna of Boonville, Ind., and Michel Brault and his wife Sherry of Diamondhead, Miss.; and two grandchildren, Joshua Brault and Tory Stoddard. She was predeceased by her husband Rosaire Brault on Oct. 6, 2013.
A funeral service will be held at a date to be announced in the spring. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bryant Funeral Home. Find the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
