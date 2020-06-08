Obituary: Mary A. Savchick

Mary A. Savchick, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was born in Berlin, N.H. on April 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Dominic and Nicholina (Delfonso) Torro.
She had worked at Sears, and most recently at Time Warner Cable. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandson at their cottage in Ogunquit, Maine.
Mary is survived by her daughters Judith Ingham of Boston, Mass., and Cathy Savchick of Boston, Mass.; grandson Dr. Matthew Ingham of New York, N.Y.; sister Dee Torro of Watertown, Mass.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Victor C. Savchick; sisters Catherine Morin, Theresa Landry, and Viola Roy; and brothers Joseph Torro, Fio Torro and Albert Torro.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Burial followed at the Russian City Cemetery.
A celebration of her life will also be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the American Heart Association.
For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.