Obituary Mary A. "Nonni" Bosa

Mary A. Bosa, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Gorham, N.H., on June 13, 1928, the daughter of Francesco and Vincenza (Girardi) Cellupica of Italy and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She graduated from Gorham High School with the Class of 1946 and married her husband, Rudolph D. Bosa, in 1949.
She had been employed as a telephone operator for New England Telephone and also worked side by side with her husband at Rudy’s Market and the Pinkham Notch Shop.
Mary was a member of St. Kieran Church, now Good Shepherd Parish, the St. Kieran Altar Guild and the Marie Riviere Association.
In previous years, Mary enjoyed her time playing cards with her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, which always made for a spirited game.
Mary was an avid New England and Boston sports fan, always watching the games, and adding her own sports commentary. Mary’s first love was her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She could always be found at their games cheering from the stands.
Mary was a wonderful cook and reveled in making sure all who visited her home were fed, whether with her homemade Italian cooking or treats from her sweets stash.
Mary loved to have her family and cherished family friends over for Sunday dinners, which is a tradition that lasted the entirety of her life. Mary learned to drive later in life, which served as a source of entertainment for her family. Mary enjoyed vacationing with her family in Island Pond, Vt., each summer and loved to sit and watch all the children around her, often becoming a Nonni to many. Mary was the center of the universe to her family who loved her dearly and her loss will be deeply felt.
Family includes her children, Patricia Poulin and husband Paul of Berlin, Elaine Fournier and husband Richard of Randolph, N.H., Peter Bosa of Berlin, and Ann Marie “Winnie” Bosa and partner David Boucher of Milan, N.H.; grandchildren Kris Fournier and wife Kristen of Lee, N.H., Catherine Melanson of Berlin, Gina Abood and husband Jeffrey of Rye, N.H., Brian Poulin and wife Kara of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; great-grandchildren Cameron, Cody, Alya, Greysen, Griffin and Graham; sister-in-law Margaret Caso of Weston, Mass.; step-grandchildren Stacey and Brian Adams of Manchester, Shanna Jackson of Berlin, and step-great-grandchildren Ty, Abbey and J.J.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Rudolph D. Bosa in 1990 and brothers Dominic Cellupica, Anthony Cellupica, Robert Cellupica and Francis Cellupica.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish interment will follow in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the Mass at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
