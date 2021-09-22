Obituary: Mary A. Deblois

Mary A. Deblois, 88, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born in Upton, Maine, on April 23, 1933, the daughter of the late John A. and Gladys (Lombard) Angevine and lived in Upton until high school.
She graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel and following her marriage, lived in Shelburne for many years before moving to Birch Grove apartments in Gorham, N.H.
Mary had been employed by Converse Rubber Company.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning and making her famous “Grammy rolls” and Christmas pickles enjoyed by many. She loved to make quilts and knit mittens for the grandkids.
Family includes her children and spouses Charles and June Deblois of Danbury, N.H., Luella and Dan Vaillancourt of Randolph, N.H., Marie and Paul Villnave of Gorham, N.H., Nancy and James Williams of Bath, N.H. and Dorothy and Mike Dugas of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Orial C. Deblois and 10 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to: “Ray of Hope” at Cottage Hospital, 90 Swiftwater Road, Woodsville NH 03785 or St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570.
Services will be private. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
