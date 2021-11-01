Obituary: Mark Steven Brooks

Mark Steven Brooks, 57, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. from complications related to COVID-19. He was born on Sept. 27, 1964, in Sanford, Maine, the son of Harold Brooks, Sr. and Faye (Libby) Barton. He attended Sacopee Valley High School Class of 1983. He moved to the area in the 1980s and worked for many years at both Androscoggin Valley Hospital and St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Mark was bowling with his league and playing softball in his younger years. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, he also enjoyed playing music, being a DJ and singing karaoke. He was well known for hosting parties, especially in the summer, for his family and friends. He loved being the host and head chef.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Brooks of Milan, N.H.; sons Bruce Brooks and wife Josee of Concord, N.H., and Gary Brooks of Dummer, N.H.; mother Faye Barton and husband Fred of Porter, Maine; sisters: Tammy Levesque and husband Roger of North Conway, N.H., Julie Cotton and husband James of Porter, Maine, and Kelly McDonald of Fryeburg, Maine; brothers: Steve Barton and wife Candy of Porter, Maine and Scott Barton and wife Tia of Derry, N.H.; mother-in-law Ruth Testa of Milan; several brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by an infant son James Brooks; his father Harold Brooks, Sr., brothers: Michael and Harold, Jr., a sister-in-law Mary and his father-in-law Richard Testa.
Relatives and friends are invited to a walk-through visitation on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, N.H. Face masks are required. At Mark’s request, there will be no formal service. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
