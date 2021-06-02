Obituary: Mark A. Malia

Mark A. Malia, 54, of Gorham, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H.
He was born in Berlin, on March 27, 1967, the son of John and Lise (Gagnon) Malia and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Mark graduated from Berlin High School Class of 1986. For many years he had been employed as a truck driver for Kelley Trucking and Currier Trucking, most recently he was a bus driver for Berlin Public Schools.
He enjoyed hockey (both watching and playing), was an avid Bruins fan, and loved his family and his dog Sully.
He is survived by his wife Heather Malia of Gorham, N.H.; daughter Caitlyn Malia of Gorham; son Chase Malia of Gorham; mother Lisa Malia of Berlin; sister Cathy Lemelin and husband Mark of Berlin; aunt Ramona Gagnon of Epsom, N.H.; cousins Steven and Suzy Gagnon of Portsmouth, N.H., and Mike Gagnon of Virginia; and his beloved dog Sully.
He was predeceased by his father John Malia and sister Susan Malia.
Services will be private. Burial will be in St. Kieran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
