Marjorie L. (Mock) Arnest, 91, formerly of Randolph, N.H., and Pompano Beach Fla., passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, where she had been a resident since 2007.
Marjorie was born in North Miami, Fla., on Dec. 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Earl F. and Mary M. (Gorgans) Mock. She then lived in Kiwani, Ill., and Pompano Beach, Fla., until moving to New Hampshire in the 1980s.
She married David E. Lomen, and together, they raised two sons and three daughters.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Marcy (Lomen) Ohs of Carlisle, Mass.; grandchildren, Lorinda Lomen Ashley of St. Cloud, Fla., David Lomen of Kissimmee, Fla., Erik Lomen of Gardiner, Maine, Alan Thompson of Tenn., Larry Martin Jr. of Randolph N.H., Lisa Martin of Randolph, N.H., and Sherri Merz Cannizzaro of Loxahatchee, Fla., as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Additionally, she is survived by her CCNS family, Tammy Gallant and Louise Perry both of Berlin, N.H. The family is extraordinarily grateful for their love and care.
Marjorie was predeceased by her first husband, David E. Lomen; her second husband, Joseph Arnest; two sons, Thomas Lomen and Howard Lomen; three daughters Johnnie Lynn Martin, Karen Lomen and Penny Lomen; granddaughter Susan M Dion; four brothers Gordon, Carl, Edward and Roy Mock; and three sisters, Helen Mock, Millie Gares and Dorothy Leist.
There will be no services. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. Find the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
