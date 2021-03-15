Obituary: Marjorie Ann Hammill

Marjorie Ann Hammill, 91, of Berlin, N.H., and formerly of Bremerton, Wash., passed away on March 6, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 15, 1929, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of James and Ruth (Julian) Broy. For many years she was employed by the Civil Service.
Marjorie was a pillar of friendship and love amongst those who knew her, and even those who didn’t. Her work was held as one of her greatest achievements, and she “Enjoyed going to work every day.”
Through her husband Donald’s service in the Air Force the family lived all over the world from Tripoli, Libya, to Panama. She served and loved her family at the highest level of charity.
Marjorie was also an active member of the VFW Auxiliary for many years. In her family, Marjorie was a beacon of love and acceptance. One couldn’t help but adore her.
She is survived by a son Steve Hammill of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren Adam Hammill, his wife Kaeli, and six great-granchildren of Berlin, N.H., Jeremiah Hammill and wife Betty of Berlin, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years Donald Hammill, a daughter Karen Hatfield, and a son Keith Hammill.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Marjorie will be interred with her husband in Washington state at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
