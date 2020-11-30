Marion M. (Sheridan) Oleson, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin.
She was born in Cascade, Berlin, N.H., on June 22, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Dolan) Sheridan and was a lifelong resident of Berlin.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for 32 years for F.W. Woolworth Co. as a bookkeeper. Marion was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and a former member of the Androscoggin Valley Country Club, where she enjoyed golfing for many years.
Members of the family include a sister Cecilia Watson of Gorham, N.H.; a brother William Sheridan of Vernon, Conn.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank A. Oleson, two brothers Robert Sheridan and Frank Sheridan and by three sisters Mary Cassidy, Frances Gadbois and Virginia Bourque.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Holy Family Church, Gorham, N.H. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a walk-through visitation at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, on Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the church Mass. Masks and social distancing will be required. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to a charity of one’s choice. Find the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
