Obituary: Marilyn Mae (Mills) Currier

Marilyn Mae (Mills) Currier passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Born July 1, 1928, to Homer and Gertrude (Morgan) Mills, the fifth of six children, she was raised in Groveton, N.H., where she proudly played basketball for the Groveton High School Eagles.
She married Reginald H. Currier and soon was joined by their first son, Dennis.
During the early years of their marriage Marilyn supported her husband in the rapid growth of their business from bookkeeping, cooking meals at logging camps, delivering truck parts, to driving a truck during the maintenance of the Mt. Washington Auto Road. After welcoming their second son Douglas, Marilyn’s role in the business became less active but her support of her husband and eventually her sons that joined him never lessened.
She loved spending time at Maidstone Lake in Vermont, where she taught an unknown number of people to water ski and hosted many weekend visits and family reunions. Marilyn and Reg could often be found playing racquetball, riding their motorcycle or heading to visit their beloved friends in North Carolina.
Not being a fan of the cold, Marilyn spent over 40 winters at her home in Fort Pierce, Fla. She loved to sit on the beach, swim, walk, bike, kayak and greet the day watching the sunrise over the ocean with friends.
When her husband would join her, they would explore Florida on their motorcycle, host family visitors and spend time playing tennis with friends.
Throughout her life Marilyn enjoyed bowling, the polka, going to lunch with her nieces, collecting decorative frogs, doing “circle books,” playing cards and Yahtzee with her grandchildren, and more recently she could be seen in her picture window watching birds and squirrels, and “puzzling” with family and caregivers.
Marilyn is predeceased by her husband, her parents; her siblings, Grace Moffett, Thelma Bickford, Earnest Mills, Evelyn Mills, Homer Mills Jr.; her granddaughter, Cynthia Gagnon, her great-granddaughter Katelynn Currier and nieces Judith Treamer and Joanne Breault.
She is survived by her sons Dennis Currier (Susan), Gorham, N.H., and Douglas Currier (Virginia), Vero Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren Steve Currier, Gorham, N.H., Sandra Morgan (Jeff), Lima Linda, Mo., Sara Currier, Gorham, N.H., Jaclyn Booth, Northwood, N.H., Nathan Currier Northwood, N.H.; great-granddaughters, Maggie Currier, Denise Senft (Jakob), Autumn Gagnon, Fallon Booth; great grandson, Mason Booth and many nieces and nephews.
As per Marilyn’s request there will not be any services.
