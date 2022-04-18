Obituary Marilyn Ann Farrell

Marilyn Ann Farrell, 65, of Groveton, NH, passed away at home on April 14, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1956 in Abbeville, LA, where she grew up. She moved to White River Junction, VT in 1973 and graduated from high school in Hartford, VT in 1975. She came to Berlin in 1991 and attended the NH Vo-Tech College for Automotive. Marilyn worked as manager at the Big Apple in Berlin. Prior to that, she worked as a security guard at the local paper mill. She loved fishing and hunting, and playing cribbage.
Family includes her son Walter James Farrell, Jr. of Oakland, ME; daughter Danielle Lynn Farrell of Groveton, NH; 3 grandchildren Kelly Ann Marie Connary, Ashley Constance Connary, and Connor Quade Farrell; parents Sidney J. and Daisey Marie (Foster) Faulk of Abbeville, LA; and 10 siblings Theo James Faulk, Ronald James Faulk, Darla Sue Faulk, Rexciene Gale Faulk, Michael Dale Faulk, Billie Annette Faulk, Sandra Jean Faulk, Sidney Joseph Falk, Jr., Elizabeth Louise Foster, and Wesley Foster, all of Louisiana. She was predeceased by her brother Randall Lloyd Faulk.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday April 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. Interment will follow in Evans Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham. For online guestbook, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
