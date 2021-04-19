Obituary: Marie Rose Bisson

Marie Rose Bisson, 89, long time resident of West Milan, N.H., passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 26, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Ida (Lavoie) Guerin and lived her entire life in the area.
She was a woman who loved her family, family get-togethers, gardening and reading.
She married her husband Robert E. Bisson and together they raised three children.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Otis of Shelburne, N.H.; sons Raymond Bisson and his wife Kathie of Mexico, Maine, and Gregory Bisson of Barrington, N.H.; three grandchildren: Tony Davis, Jeffrey Bisson, and Katey Bisson; five great-grandchildren; and a brother Robert Guerin of Berlin.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Bisson; brothers Denis, Leo, Raymond, Armand, Norman and Donald; and sisters Delores Drouin and Christine Supry.
In accordance with Marie’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
