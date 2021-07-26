It is with extreme sadness that the family of Marie Laurine (Doucet) Morin of Berlin, N.H., announce her passing on July 23, 2021, at her home at the age of 101. She was surrounded by family.
She was born in Kent Junction, New Brunswick, Canada, on March 17, 1920, the eldest child of Albini Laurent and Elizabeth (Morton) Doucet. After losing her father at a very early age, she moved to Berlin with her mother and siblings. She attended local schools and lived through the Great Depression which taught her how to be frugal and appreciate her blessings.
She married the love of her life, Joseph Morin, Sr., on Sept. 9, 1939. They were married for 63 years. Together they raised seven children. She was the family's matriarch, an incredibly loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and our mentor.
Her home was always open to visiting relatives and the friends of all her children. She was a wonderful cook and baker. There were aromas of fresh baked breads and desserts to be enjoyed at all times. She continued to bake into her 90s.
Her home was full of love and acceptance. She was your confidant and your protector. She loved you unconditionally. She was unselfish and put family first, before herself. She was very proud of her family.
Once her children graduated from school, she began working outside the home as a sales clerk with her eldest son, Joe, Jr., who was the proprietor of City Hardware in Berlin.
For many years, she traveled to Colorado with her husband to spend several weeks during the late fall, assisting her daughter Marlene with her hunting guide business. She loved the beauty of the outdoors. She had a garden until her early 90s.
She loved animals of every kind. She would feed the birds, squirrels, raccoons and inadvertently, the bears would share in the bounty. She enjoyed family outings of fishing and berry picking. She loved to swing but was unable to spend much time under the sun. She loved to sew, knit and embroider.
Her favorite pastime was reading. There was always a book or magazine in her hands. Often the books were about nature, animals, art or history. She was very curious and enjoyed learning new things. She loved poetry and would write some on occasion. She was a fascinating woman with many dimensions, some even her family were not aware of.
Her greatest joy was her family. She remembered everyone's birthday and anniversary. She shared in everyone's accomplishments and was there to console us in our defeats. She was the wind beneath our wings. She was the family's nucleus. She was very sentimental and kept every card and gift given to her by her family, with the name and date listed of the giver.
She was a member of St. Kieran Church, now Good Shepherd Parish. She had a strong faith which she shared with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Morin, Jr. and wife Noella of Brooksville, Fla., Gary Morin and wife Janet of Lutz, Fla., Phil Morin and wife Jeannette of Berlin, John Morin and wife Debra of Cape Porpoise, Maine; her daughters Marlene Christopher of Rifle, Colo., and Jolene (Jay) Girard of Berlin; her 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a niece who was like a daughter to her, Jacqueline Auclair and her husband Gary of Saratoga, Calif.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Joe on Jan. 1, 2003, her son-in-law Richard Girard on June 12, 2014, her daughter Darlene (Dean) Lowe on April 14, 2021, her sisters Nellie Cyr, Doris Plourde and a brother Martin Small.
She was an incredible woman who was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. We are all very blessed to have had her for our mom.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin, with interment following in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Salve Regina Academy or Mother Marie Rivier Food Pantry, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570; North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561 (nchhha.org); or Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03818 (conwayhumane.org).
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
