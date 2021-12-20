Obituary: Margaret Iris Morgan

Margaret Iris Morgan, 75, of Gorham, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., on July 4, 1946, the daughter of the late Lincoln and Ellen (Schafer) Frey and was raised in the Phillipsburg area.
She spent some time in Florida before moving to the Androscoggin Valley to work at the Balsams Resort.
She took some time away from work to raise her daughter. In later years she tended bar at the Dupont-Holmes American Legion in Gorham. Margaret loved to go shopping, especially at Talbot’s, and was a skilled cook who loved feeding her family.
Members of the family include her husband Robert Morgan of Gorham; daughter Nicole Hosie and husband Herbert of Rumford, Maine; granddaughter Krystal Williams and significant other Robert Heath of Mexico, Maine; grandson Matthew Hosie and significant other Nadia Tag of Wilton, Maine; a great-grandchild on the way; sisters Dee Fenstermaker and husband Charlie of Florida and Kathy Horvath Easton, Pa.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her siblings Carol Smulick, Bobby Frey and Gail Keretz.
In accordance with Margaret’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
