Obituary: Marcel Richard Mason

Marcel Richard Mason, 35, of Berlin, N.H., earned his wings on Jan. 8, 2022, after a long hard battle with addiction.
Marcel was born on Jan. 31, 1986, in Franklin, N.H., to Freddy Mason and Sharon Judson.
He was always kind, loving, generous, playful and goofy. I remember walking into my kitchen one day when he was about 4 and there he was, standing there as proud as can be, singing at the top of his lungs, “Pour some sugar on me” and he was pouring that sugar all over himself! What a mess.
He attended high school in Berlin, N.H.
Marcel loved to fish, gamble and “fight.” He got that from his grandfather, Stewart Judson. He is loved and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his mother Sharon Judson; grandmother Rose Mason; brothers Jesse Mason and Cody Mason; his boys Devan Lozeau, Myles Mason, Jaxon Mason and the “Love of his life” Sam Lam.
He was predeceased by his father Freddy Mason and his brother Randy Rosenberg.
Funeral services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
