Obituary Madison Mathis-Soden

Madison Mathis-Sode spent her first 10 years living in Enid and Waukomis, Okla., before moving to Berlin, N.H. with her family. She attended Berlin Middle High School where she was an honorary graduate in March of 2022.
Maddie self-dubbed “MadDog” after her first bout with cancer has incredible bravery and strength overcoming many medical challenges over the course of her life. Regardless of the challenges she had to face, it never stopped her from enjoying life to its fullest. She joined a local dojo in Gorham, NH where she would earn her blue belt before COVID-19 and cancer would prevent her from continuing her training. Maddie developed an unbreakable bond with her “Sissy” Treniti which included fashion shows, listening and dancing to music, working on craft projects, riding passenger to get Taco Bell and/or Starbucks in Conway, NH, and of course trying to push each other’s buttons. Maddie had an affinity for swimming and would seize any opportunity to go for a swim regardless what the plan was for that day. She loved swimming so much, she even overcame her fear of the ocean’s waves where she learned to body surf on boogie boards. At home, you would often find Maddie in her “spot” on the couch curled up with her cat Toby, either napping or playing on her iPad but above all else she loved spending time with her family. She loved playing board games, video games, watching movies, watching TV shows and vacations.The best thing about Maddie was her ability to see the best in anyone she came across, loving them with an open heart and arms wide open reaching out for hugs. Her sass and love for others earned her the moniker, “Queen of the Universe” by the nurses at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Madison has a deep love for all animals and as an adult, she had aspirations to own an animal rescue and training facility. Her plans included hiring homeless and vets to help care for and train the animals.
Madison’s Funeral Arrangements Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, June 18, at 1 p.m. at the Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne, NH. Services will be located in the Rose Room.
