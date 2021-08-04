Obituary: Lynne S. Milley

Lynne S. Milley, 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
She was born in Marlborough, Mass., on Feb. 16, 1952, the daughter of Francis E. and Joanne I. (Dionne) Brigham and was raised in Massachusetts.
She moved to Utah when she was 16 and graduated from Skyline High School in Utah.
She served in the Air Force.
Lynne has lived in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Georgia, Germany and Massachusetts before moving to Berlin in 2014.
She had been employed by Delta Airlines as a reservationist and was also a ward clerk/secretary in several places.
She was a member of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church and loved New England sports teams and the Utah Jazz basketball team. Lynne also loved food and loved to eat, loved to sing Karaoke and loved the beach and cruising.
She always talked about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family includes her daughter Wendy Haynes and husband Pastor Rob of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Tyler Haynes and wife Sara of Berlin, N.H., Dylan Haynes and wife Celena of Berlin, N.H. and Savannah Nemiccolo and husband Ian of Loudon, N.H.; great grandchildren Tristan, Jaxson, Bryson, Ivey, Callie, Gracen and Liliana; siblings Scott Brigham and wife LuAnn, Elaine Schmidt and husband Mark and Eileen Morris and husband Gem; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Harvest Christian Fellowship. There will be no calling hours. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone who wishes may donate to Camp Hayden, which was very special to Lynne, at camphayden.org. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
