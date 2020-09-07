Obituary: Lucille (Vezina) Donovan

Lucille (Vezina) Donovan passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin, N.H. She was 82.
Born in Berlin, on April 18, 1938, she was the daughter of Hector and Doretta (Laliberte) Vezina. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and was employed at Sears Roebuck, Days Jeweler, and retired from J.C. Penney.
Lucille and Roland were married on Nov. 28, 1964. She enjoyed spending time with family and taking trips to the beach.
She is predeceased by her parents.
Lucille leaves behind her loving husband Roland Donovan of Berlin; a sister Huguette Laflamme of Berlin; a sister-in-law Roberta Fortier and husband George of Berlin, Sandra Haskell of East Aurora, N.Y., and Brenda Stevens and husband Blaine of Springfield, Mass.; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin, N.H. Interment will follow at St. Kieran Cemetery.
Online guestbook: fleury-patry.com.
