Obituary: Lucille P. Pellerin

Lucille P. Pellerin, 85, Berlin, N.H., passed away at Coos County Nursing Home on Saturday April 11, 2020, with family at her side. She was born in Berlin, on Sept. 11, 1934, to Sylvio and Aldea (Drapeau) Coulombe.
Lucille grew up in Berlin, attended parochial schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School. She married Edward Pellerin at St. Anne’s Catholic Church on Aug. 14, 1954. Lucille kept house and raised her son and three daughters. She enjoyed going to camp on Akers Pond and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Lucille is predeceased by her parents, a brother Rene Coulombe, a sister Helen Phillips, two infant grandchildren and an infant great-grandchild. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward Pellerin of Berlin, a son Richard Pellerin and his wife Lisa of Manchester, N.H.; three daughters, Rachel Faucher and her husband Philip of Berlin, Lisa Lavigne and her husband Gary of Berlin, Diane Adams and her partner Joe, of Concord, N.H.; six grandchildren Kelly Laflamme, Kimberly Dubord and husband Jason, Melissa DeBlois and husband Dana, Joe Lavigne and wife Jessica, Danielle Adams, and Haley Adams; two step-grandchildren Branden Gaspar and Shane Gaspar; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Delafontaine, Abby Laflamme, Ian Laflamme, Madison Dubord, Ally Dubord, Callie DeBlois, Molly DeBlois; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Calling hours will be Monday June 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High St. Berlin N.H. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home. All service attendees are required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing. Those who wish may make donations in Lucille’s Memory to Coos Country Nursing home, Activity Fund, 364 Cates Hill Rd, Berlin, NH 03570. To share memories and condolences go to Fleury-Patry.com.
