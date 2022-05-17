Obituary Lucille M. (Lavigne) Cote

Lucille M. (Lavigne) Cote, 87, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Thursday May 12, 2022, at the Country Village Healthcare Center in Lancaster, N.H.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Oct. 24, 1934, the daughter of Maurice and Rose Anna (Routhier) Lavigne and was a lifelong resident of the area. She had been employed as a machine operator for Brown Co., James River Corp. and Crown Vantage, retiring in 1997.
Lucille was a member of Holy Family Church and enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and working outdoors.
The family includes her children Brian Cote and wife Kathy of North Carolina and Debbie Fisk of Woodsville, N.H.; grandchildren Carl Cote, Brett Cote, Davis Cote, Cody Andrews, Christopher Cote and Jenni Lee Cote; great-grandchildren Addison, Taylor and Carter; daughter-in-law Teri Cote of Gorham; siblings Dewey Lavigne of Berlin and Port Richie, Fla., Roger Lavigne of Berlin, Roland Lavigne of Gorham, Richard Lavigne of Groveton, N.H., Jacqueline Gagnon of Berlin, Louise Bisson of Manchester, N.H., and Paulette Dumais of Hampton Beach, N.H., and Venice, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sons Shawn Cote and Donald Cote and a brother Peter Lavigne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
