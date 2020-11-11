Obituary: Lucille I. Nolin

Lucille I. Nolin, 79, of Rochester, N.H., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., and Florida, passed away on Saturday evening Nov. 7, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with family by her side.
She was born in Berlin, on March 17, 1941, the daughter of Ezelbert and Irene (Gosselin) Guay. She was raised and educated in Berlin and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Becker College. She lived in Berlin until 2004, when she moved to Florida, where she resided until relocating back to Rochester in May of 2020.
Members of the family include her husband Russell I. Nolin of Rochester, N.H.; a son Eric Nolin and his wife Jessica of Kansas City, Mo.; a daughter Kimberley Tessier and her husband Peter of Rochester, N.H.; six grandchildren, Derek, Kala, Kale, Colt, Carter and Loreli; two great grandchildren Cayden and Riley; a brother Richard Guay and his wife Monique of Berlin, N.H.; two brothers-in-law Carl Nolin and his wife Patricia of Concord, N.H., and Greg Nolin and his wife Gail of Berlin, N.H.; a sister-in-law Ronilee Nolin of Laconia, N.H.; cousins, nieces and nephews including Sean Nolin of Concord, N.H.
There will be no calling hours. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private for the family only. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to a visiting nurse association of one’s choice in her memory. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, N.H. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.