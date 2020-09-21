Obituary: Lucienne (Bourassa) Harrington

Lucienne “Lou” (Bourassa) Harrington, 83, Gorham, N.H., passed away at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., after a period of failing health. She was born on June 15, 1937, in Sherbrooke, Canada, to Arthur and Marie (Roi) Bourassa. Raised in St. Hermenegilde, Canada, to the age of 13, she moved with her family to Berlin, where she graduated from Saint Regis Academy.
Lucienne was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Gorham, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 82, a life member of the Gorham Historical Society, a former member of the Joliette Costumed, Snowshoe Club, as well as a member of Les Dames Joliette Auxiliary, and past member of the Presidential Gem and Mineral Society. She loved the outdoors, and gardening (especially flowers). She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and TV game shows. Her favorite day of the year was Christmas Eve, when the family got together for the opening of gifts and taking pictures of the little ones.
Lou worked at the Whitney’s Inn for 25 years and as a greeter and customer service at Walmart from 2005-2016, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
Lucienne is predeceased by her parents, her husband George Harrington, a son Ronald M. Roy, son-in-law Clayton Roy, brother Florian Bourassa, sisters, Yvonne, Simone, Yvette, Annette, and Jeannette, a granddaughter, Angie Lynne Leeman, a nephew Marcel Vanasse, a niece Diane (Vanasse) Valdez, grand-nephew Justin Theberge.
She is survived by two daughters, Joanne (Roy) Roy, of Berlin, Janice (Roy) Leeman, and her husband Al, of Rochester, N.H.; one son Steve Roy and his wife Kristine of Gorham, N.H.; daughter-in-law Debbie Roy of Berlin; one-step daughter, Nancy Walker of N.Y.; one sister Fern Dion of Berlin; two sisters-in-law, Janice Spaulding of Texas, and Alberta Harrington of Vt.; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her beloved cat, Misty.
Father Richard Dion, her nephew, will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday Sept. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Gorham. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. To share memories and condolences go to Fleury-Patry.com
