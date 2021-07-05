Obituary: Lucien Bernard Cloutier

Lucien Bernard Cloutier, 84, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at his home on Monday, July 1, 2021.
He was born in St. Hermenegilde, Quebec, Canada, on Aug. 12, 1936, the son of the late Omer and Marie Louise (Pivin) Cloutier.
Lucien immigrated to the United States as a child, settling in Canaan, Vt., with his family. He later moved to Berlin, where he married his beloved wife Jeanne on May 2, 1959.
For many years Lucien worked as an auto body repairman, originally at Berlin Chrysler, before transitioning to sales, and retired from the Plymouth, Chrysler and Nissan Dealerships in Gorham.
He enjoyed playing pool, tinkering on vehicles and all sorts of things, and playing card games, especially cribbage and pitch.
Members of the family include his wife of 62 years Jeanne E.A. (Boucher) Cloutier of Berlin; his children, Richard Cloutier and fiancee Linda Riff of Berlin; Suzanne Eafrati and significant other Robert Chapman, Sr. of Gorham; Roland Cloutier and wife Maureen of Jacksonville, N.C.; Ronald Cloutier of Gorham, and Michael Cloutier and wife Julia of Berlin; grandchildren, Jeremy Eafrati and fiancee Samantha Allen of Berlin; Justin Eafrati and wife Courtney of North Conway; Kevin and Kassie Eafrati of Berlin; Brittnay Chiodo and husband Tim of Buffalo, N.Y.; Alexis Cloutier and boyfriend Harley of Berlin; great-grandchildren, Kenley, Kohen, Caynen and Camrie; and godchildren Andrea Boucher of Rhode Island, Jeremy Eafrati and Alexis Cloutier; a brother Leo Cloutier and wife Muriel of Manchester, N.H.; a sister-in-law Jeanne Cloutier of Berlin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Maureen Cloutier, and a brother Leon Cloutier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
