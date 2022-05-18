Obituary Luc Raymond

Luc Raymond, 69, passed away on May 16, 2022, peacefully at home with his family as he wished.
He was born in Windsor Mills, Canada, to Jean Paul and Georgette (Roy) Raymond.
Luc moved to New Hampshire at the age of 12, where he and his dad built their family business, Paul’s Autobody Shop.
Luc worked at the family business for over 40 years before starting his own business, Luc’s Appraisal Services.
After operating his business for several years, he began working as an adjustor for Allstate Insurance Company, overseeing New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. Then, after leaving Allstate, he enjoyed working part time at Aubuchon Hardware and at Coos County Family Health Services during his retirement.
Luc was also a veteran of the New Hampshire National Guard.
Luc and his wife, Beverly, traveled extensively throughout the country, enjoying many sights such as the Grand Canyon; Reno, Nev.; Redrock, Ariz.; New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and several others. Luc also enjoyed spending time outside mowing his lawn on his riding mower, golfing, riding his side-by-side, and visiting local restaurants.
The family includes his wife of 47 years, the highlight and love of his life Beverly (Bergquist) Raymond; son Eric Raymond and wife Loni, son Patrick Raymond; daughter Sonya (Raymond) Dupuis and husband Joseph; and his six grandchildren, Dru, Brynna, Elle, Gabriel, Aiden, and Ronan, whom he loved spending time with.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Luc’s memory may be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
