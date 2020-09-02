Obituary: Louise L. Demers

Louise L. Demers, 77, a longtime resident of Gorham, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Louise was born on July 13, 1943, in Berlin, N.H., and was the daughter of Odule and Rose (Demers) Payette. Louise graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1961.
For many years, Louise was employed at the Cascade Paper Mill in the towel room and lab. In later years, she was employed as a personal care assistant with Community Partners in Biddeford, Maine. During semi-retirement, she lived in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and then retired in Florida. She returned to live the remainder of her years in the Berlin-Gorham area.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She cherished her French-Canadian heritage, singing French songs with her sisters Lorraine and Beatrice and Julienne Cote. She was an avid crafter who enjoyed working with stained glass, ceramics, and quilting.
She leaves her daughters, Denise Blais and her husband Bernard of Portland, Maine, and Diane Demers Dube and husband Richard Dube of Gorham, N.H.; two sisters, Beatrice Poulin of Florida and Lorraine Lachapelle of Berlin. She has three brothers Jules, Leo and Emile Payette that have predeceased her.
Louise also had five grandchildren, Ashley Croteau, Tiffany Crocker, Brianna Daniels, Alyssa Labonte, Gabrielle Blais, and five great-grandchildren, Danika Daniels, Nora Croteau, Colleen and Joseph Daniels and her newest addition Quinn Crocker. She has many other relatives including a sister- in-law Rita Payette of Dover, N.H.,as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
“Quant le soleil dit bonjour aux montagnes je suis seule. Je ne veux penser qu’a toi.”
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High Street, Berlin, NH. Online guestbook at fleury-patry.com.
