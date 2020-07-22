Obituary: Louis T. Memolo

Louis T. Memolo, 61, Gorham, N.H., passed away Thursday July 16, 2020, after a period of failing health, at the Jack Bryne Center in Lebanon, N.H. with family at his side. He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Jan. 23, 1959, to Fio and Mildred (Pisciotta) Memolo.
Louis graduated from Berlin High School with the class of 1977. He found work in the construction business soon after graduation and on Sept. 30, 1978, married his high school sweetheart Lorraine Fortier at Angel Guardian Catholic Church. Louis soon started to work for himself and remained proudly self-employed for over 35 years.
Louis enjoyed boating, walking on the beach and spending time with his family. He split his time between his homes in Gorham and Fort Myers Fla., as well as camping on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Louis is predeceased by his parents, a son Jonathan, and a brother Rocco Memolo. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lorraine Memolo; a daughter, Amy Memolo of Rochester, N.H.; two grandsons Carter and Cian McManus; a sister Faye Memolo and her wife Nancy Phillips of Savannah Ga.; brothers-in-law Michael Mortensen of Gilford, N.H., Donald Fortier and his wife Susan of The Villages, Fla.;, two nephews, Steven Fortier of Northborough, Mass., and Scott Fortier of North Hampton, N.H.; several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
A graveside service will be celebrated on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham. To share memories and condolences go to Fleury-Patry.com
