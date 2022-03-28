An incredible father, brother and great friend to many, Louie Guay passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022 at the VA Community Living Center in Rifle, CO, after years of struggling with long-term health issues. Louie was born in Berlin, NH to the late Joseph Louis and Juliette Rita Guay and graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1962. He served our country for four years in the US Army, including in Alaska and he moved to Colorado in 1968 and made the Western Slope his home. Louie had been employed as an electrician, had worked construction, including building bridges over Vail Pass, and later became a caretaker for a ranch in Aspen. He retired from the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool. Louie was gifted with sobriety in 1985 and helped thousands of people in their recovery. He loved the outdoors, was an avid golfer and enjoyed attending sporting events with his son, Chris. Louie enjoyed watching Chris in Special Olympic competitions and volunteered at most events. If you were fortunate enough to know Louie then you understand how much he inspired us with his compassion for others, his positive attitude, his generosity and his pleasant demeanor. He touched our hearts in so many ways and his memory will always live on.
Family includes his son Chris Guay of Glenwood Springs, CO; his sister Rochelle Nodden of Vernon, CT and many nieces and nephews on the East Coast. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanne Vezina and her husband Richard Vezina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.