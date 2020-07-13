Obituary: Lorraine Micucci

Lorraine Micucci, 93, of Shelburne, N.H., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, while comforted by her family. Born in Berlin, N.H., on March 6, 1927, Lorraine’s true joy was her family. She so enjoyed gatherings and visits from her six children, eleven grandchildren and soon to be fifteen great grandchildren. Her other love was sitting on her deck and tending to her flower gardens. Anyone who knew Lorraine would attest that she was one of the sweetest people they knew. She will be greatly missed.
Lorraine is survived by her loving children, Bill and Betsy Micucci of Medway Mass., Carl and Donna Micucci of Chichester N.H., Nancy and Len Tinkoff of E. Greenwich R.I., Tony and Pat Micucci of Manchester N.H., Mark and Cindy Micucci of Valley Cottage N.Y., Wayne and Janine Micucci of Gorham N.H. as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lorraine was pre-deceased by her husband of over 60 years, Anthony “Tony” Micucci and her parents, Bill and Lucy Cote of Berlin. She was an only child.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private funeral service will be livestreamed on the Bryant Funeral Homes Facebook Page, facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at a future date. There will be no calling hours. special thank you goes out to her wonderful neighbors, Randy, Sandy, Jamie and Denise, and to her caregivers over the past year and a half, Denise, Shirley, Sue, Rox, Claire and Meagan. You are true North Country Angels. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
