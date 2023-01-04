Mrs. Lorraine M. (Turgeon) King, 85, entered into eternal rest with our Lord on Dec. 25, 2022, after a few years of declining health.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., On Oct. 11, 1937, the daughter of Ernest and Olivine (Huot) Turgeon, and was a lifelong resident.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. On Oct. 9, 1959, she married the love of her life, Richard N. King and started their life journey together. They raised two sons, Robert R. and Leo A. King.
Lorraine was employed at the Coos County Nursing Home until her retirement. She later worked as a food server at the Gorham, N.H., schools. She loved seeing the children every day and became friends with many of them.
Lastly, she was the office manager of Apollo Industries Gas Station in Berlin, where numerous customers made it a weekly ritual to stop in just to see her.
Lorraine's biggest joy was her love for her family, for whom she cherished deeply, and loved to cook for, having many extended family members over for a meal, especially for holidays and special occasions.
She had an abundance of friends whom she valued as well.
Besides her parents, Lorriane was predeceased by her sister Doris (Turgeon) Pouliot, brothers Henry, Roger and Raymond Turgeon.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard King, her sons Robert R. and his wife Gemma, and Leo A. and his life partner Ann Laflamme, grandchildren Nina and husband John, Johnathan and Joshua Sr. and great grandchildren Jameson, Neveah, Moriah, Joshua Jr. and Jasper; several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine's last wish was to be cremated, in which the family lovingly obliged. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Good Shephard Church in Berlin. Interment will follow at the St. Kieran's Cemetery in Berlin.
