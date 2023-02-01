Obituary: Lorraine M. Tefft

Lorraine M. Tefft, 89 of Sebring, Fla. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Mrs. Tefft was born June 29, 1933, in Berlin to the late Alfred and Catherine (Landry) Martin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1951.

Lorraine grew up in Berlin and married Roger Tefft on Jan. 10, 1953. Roger was in the Army, and for the next several years they completed tours throughout the United States and Germany.

