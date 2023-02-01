Obituary: Lorraine M. Tefft

Lorraine M. Tefft, 89 of Sebring, Fla. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Mrs. Tefft was born June 29, 1933, in Berlin to the late Alfred and Catherine (Landry) Martin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1951.
Lorraine grew up in Berlin and married Roger Tefft on Jan. 10, 1953. Roger was in the Army, and for the next several years they completed tours throughout the United States and Germany.
Lorraine and Roger returned to New England in the 1960s where they raised their family. They became missionaries at Blueberry Mountain Bible Camp in Weld, Maine in 1981until Roger’s passing in 1991. Lorraine was a servant of God and many lives were touched through her. She had a heart for people and was a great listener. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, playing the piano and leading ladies’ Bible studies.
Lorraine married Robert Tefft in 1991 and became a full-time resident of Florida in 2003. The two traveled throughout theUnited States and enjoyed having family and friends visit them. She was a longtime member of Grace Church in Sebring, Fla.
Lorraine was predeceased by her first husband of 38 years, Roger Tefft; her second husband of 21 years Robert Tefft; and her siblings, Dennis Martin, and Joseph Martin.
She is survived by her sons Glenn (Sandy) Tefft of Dummer, David (Cindy) Tefft of Las Vegas, Nev., Dennis (Lana) Tefft of Ironton, Mo.; stepdaughters Carol (John) Supplee of Potomac Falls, Va.; Robin (John) Pickens of Bluffton, S.C.; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, in-laws, and longtime friends.
There will be a memorial/celebration of life service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at Fellowship Home at the Fairway, 5959 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd, Sebring, Fla.
Please make any donations in her memory to your local Bible-believing church.
Online condolences may be shared atbankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Fla.
