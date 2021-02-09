Obituary: Lorraine G. Leveille

Lorraine G. Leveille, 93, of Berlin, N.H. passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Berlin on April 12, 1927, the daughter of Henry E. and Alice J. (Lapointe) Lambert and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Her family includes her son Marcel Leveille and wife Priscilla of Berlin; her daughter Elaine Donato of Berlin; grandchildren Timothy Leveille and wife Carrie, Daniel Leveille and partner Kenji, Vinny Donato, Dean Donato and companion Kory Lee and Gina Alger and husband Alan; great-grandchildren Blake Donato, Mia Couture, Reid Leveille and Emma Leveille; great-great granddaughter Ariana Lunsman; siblings Henry R. Lambert of Connecticut and Jeannine Anderson of Chicopee, Mass.; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Rene W. Leveille, her son, Reynald Leveille, her son-in-law Ronald Donato and her brothers Normand Lambert, Rudolph Lambert and Marcel Lambert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the New City Cemetery. A walk-through visitation with masks and social distancing will be held on Monday morning from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to the Mass. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.