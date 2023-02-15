Lorraine C. Blais of Douglasville, Ga., passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, after a brief illness with family by her side. Lorraine recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was born in Berlin, N.H, on Jan. 14, 1933, to Louis Phillippe Lamoureux and Florence Bouchard Lamoureux. Lorraine attended Notre Dame High School in Berlin, where she met her future husband of 63 years, Raymond Blais.
Lorraine is survived by her four children: Sylvia Lagerquist and her husband John of Hyattsville, Md.; Rachel McGirt and her husband Rick, of Douglasville, Ga; Donald Blais and his wife Susan of Weare, N.H.; and Robert Blais and his wife Ramona of York, Maine. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jamie Blais, Kara Blais, Megan Langdon, Lauren Riley, Kirsten Green, Nathan McGirt, and Linnie Blais, as well as six great grandchildren.
Lorraine will be remembered for her love of music, especially the piano and singalongs. She is also known for her sewing skills, quilt making, card games, and board games. Lorraine also enjoyed genealogy, camping, and travel. Lorraine and Ray made countless cross-country trips in their motorhome before spending their winters in Arizona and summers in New Hampshire. The couple eventually settled near family in Georgia.
A Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Gorham. Interment will follow in the St. Kieran Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Lorraine’s memory to the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, N.H. 03104. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin & Gorham, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.