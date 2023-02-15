Lorraine Blais

Lorraine C. Blais of Douglasville, Ga., passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, after a brief illness with family by her side. Lorraine recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was born in Berlin, N.H, on Jan. 14, 1933, to Louis Phillippe Lamoureux and Florence Bouchard Lamoureux. Lorraine attended Notre Dame High School in Berlin, where she met her future husband of 63 years, Raymond Blais.

 

