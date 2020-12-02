Obituary: Loretta M. (Poulin) Gregoire

Loretta M. (Poulin) Gregoire, age 97, who often reassured her family that she had lived a good life and was ready to die, took the next step on her life journey on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H.
Loretta was born on May 16, 1923, in Lewiston, Maine, to Marianne and Edmund Poulin. The family moved back to Canada for a while, but soon settled in Berlin, where Loretta and her eight siblings grew up. Supported by the wages that Edmund made at the paper mill, the family was poor but there was always adequate housing, plenty of homemade food and handmade clothing, and more than enough love to go around.
Loretta attended St. Regis School for three years, and then, when the family moved to the East Side, Angel Guardian School through the eighth grade. After three months at Berlin High School, she left because her family needed her at home. She started working at a young age, eventually becoming the maid to the Clare and Eva (Twitchell) Curtis family. It was there that she learned to speak English. Mrs. Curtis purchased a French/English dictionary for her, and Loretta put it to good use.
Loretta married Maurice Gregoire in the fall of 1947. They resided in the Gregoire block on Berlin’s upper Main Street until moving to the West Main Street neighborhood of Conway, N.H., in 1950. Although this 40-mile relocation presented a significant culture change for them, Loretta and Maurice settled in, and Conway became the home where they raised their family.
When Maurice died at the young age of 48, Loretta’s life was turned upside down. With the help of family friends, George and Ginny Small, she met this challenge with amazing grace and courage.
Eventually, Loretta sold the big house on West Main Street, and moved “uptown” to an apartment on Washington Street where she lived, through three landlords, for four decades. Sometimes, it seemed like she owned the place.
Loretta worked at Conway Furniture for over 10 years, and then she cared for children in her home. Chris and Ashley Williams, Jennifer and Jeff Luoma, and Samantha Lettiere were blessed with her wonderful, loving care. She had special relationships with these children and their families, as well as with Mary, Ben and Chris Sporcic and their parents, landlords No. 3. At the same time, she was a very special Gram to her three out-of-town grandchildren, Skye, Kelsey and David, spending a lot of quality time with them and always bringing cookies and pie.
Loretta was an independent woman, who had a smile for everyone and made friends wherever she went. She had friends she walked with, friends she met while swimming daily at the Eastern Slope Inn, friends she bowled with, friends from Loose Ladies, friends from church. And friends that she traveled with, to Florida, Bermuda, Nova Scotia, Yellowstone National Park, San Francisco and St. Lucia. Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, was also a special place to her.
Loretta moved to Beattie House in Littleton, N.H., to be near her daughter and son-in-law in early 2010. She remained very independent until the fall of 2016, when she fell and broke her pelvis. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Franconia, N.H., for about a year, before entering Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin in the fall of 2017, where she received excellent care from kind, compassionate health-care workers.
Many years ago, Loretta arranged to donate her body to the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. She is there now, and will be teaching medical students about the human body for the next few years. Dartmouth’s Medical School was renamed in honor of Theodor Geisel, better known, (and loved in Loretta’s family), as Dr. Seuss, whose last book was entitled “Oh, the Places You Will Go.”
Loretta’s survivors include daughter, Louise Gregoire-Allen, and son-in-law, Tom Allen, (who could do no wrong), of Franconia, N.H.; son, Paul Gregoire, of Pittsfield; grandchildren, David Gregoire and wife Ginni of Goffstown, Skye Allen and husband Scott Dunham of Chicago, Ill., Bryce Allen Spare and partner Hannah Spare of Adams, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Brennan Gregoire of Goffstown, N.H.; and David’s mother, Marcia Gregoire, of Epsom, N.H. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Beatrice Poulin, of Florida, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. On the Gregoire side, she is survived by Theresa and Lionel Gagnon of Berlin and Florence Christianson of Mass., as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews and their families.
Loretta’s death marks the end of this generation of Poulins. Throughout her life, she remained very close to her birth family. She was predeceased by sisters, Jeannette Poulin Baldwin, Alvine Leclerc Maynard, and Rita Carrier Bijeau; by brothers, Joe, Laurier, Bob, Paul and Normand; by all of her sisters-in-law (except Beatrice) and brothers-in-law; by her niece, Lou Poulin Addington; and her nephews, Father Leo Leclerc, Joe (Fern) Leclerc, and Ronnie Leclerc. On the Gregoire side, she was predeceased by her sisters-in-law, Blanche Dumont, Amelia Dutil, Alice Gregoire, Rose Gregoire and Dorianne Gregoire; and her brother-in-law, Roland Gregoire.
A Mass and celebration of Loretta’s life will take place when it is safe to come together. Contributions in her memory can be made to: Attention Activities Dept., Coos County Nursing Home, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570.
